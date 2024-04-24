Listen Live
Local

B Swift’s Guys Guide

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
BSwift Guy's Guide to help the city of Indianapolis

B Swift’s Guys Guide

B Swift’s Guys Guide is a captivating new show centered around the troubled happenings in Indianapolis that deeply resonate with the youth and adults of the city. Featuring a diverse array of guests, the show aims to foster meaningful conversations, provide insightful answers, and offer impactful resolutions to pertinent issues in the community.

What sets this show apart is its commitment to highlighting key messages that viewers can take away and apply in their lives. Audience participation is key, as the show welcomes suggestions, input, and even invites viewers to join in.

The primary goal of B Swift’s Guys Guide is to empower and uplift the community, starting from teenagers to young adults. Expect a wealth of inspiring content that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting, positive impact on individuals to strive for a greater goodo.

Join us on this exciting journey of growth and empowerment!

Listen to the episodes in audio or video form below.

B Swift’s Guys Guide  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. B Swift’s Guys Guide | Making A Difference In The Indianapolis Community | Episode 1

Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close