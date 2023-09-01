Listen Live
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis

Published on September 1, 2023

Source: Tyree Jakes / Tyree Jakes


If you haven’t heard of Butter Art Fair, then you have now! Presented by GangGang, Butter Art Fair is “a multi-day fine art fair that features artwork made by Black visual artists from Indiana and across the country. It “honors and amplifies the value of the worth of Black artists serving as a new model for economic justice in the arts and a catalyst for career transformation.”

The Butter Art Fair featured some pretty impressive artwork, food, and music. This event featured many different types of people, cultures, and walks of life who all came together in a positive and fun environment to network and enjoy art.

Check out some of the art we got to enjoy while there!

Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis  was originally published on hot1009.com

16.

