Caitlin Clark Arrives In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Caitlin Clark arrived in Indianapolis on Wednesday to meet everyone involved with the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever took Clark with the #1 overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

You’ve probably noticed that she’s on television a lot, has agreed to several endorsement deals, and has thousands of fans. Clark says it will be a challenge keeping everything in perspective, but she feels that she’s prepared.

“The biggest thing to remember is how grateful I am to have this opportunity. There are so many people that would kill to be in my shoes,” said Clark.

Clark attributes a lot of her success as a kid to her parents. She says they always believed in her, so it was easy for her to have confidence in herself.

“I grew up playing basketball with the boys. I never thought that was different or weird. I went out there and competed hard. I feel like that’s a big reason why I am who I am today,” said Clark.

At the news conference with Clark was Fever General Manager Lin Dunn and Fever Head Coach Christie Sides. Sides was asked what it’s like to now have Clark next to her in person.

“Well, she’s going to help us win a lot of games. Just to have this moment where we can have her with us is very special. We established a great culture last year. To add Caitlin to the Fever family, it puts us in a whole different ballgame,” said Sides.

Clark also said she grew up a fan of the Minnesota Lynx.

“I probably shouldn’t say that anymore…(crowd laughter),” said Clark.

Clark also said she grew up a fan of Tamika Catchings. Catchings was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. She also played for the Fever from 2002-2016 and helped the team win a WNBA title in 2012.

The Fever’s first preseason game is May 3rd against the Dallas Wings. The Fever will open the regular season on May 14 on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

