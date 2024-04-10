PraiseIndy Featured Video
Source: Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos / Getty
Caitlin Clark Breaks Multiple Records During Senior Season At Iowa
Caitlin Clark, the standout basketball star from Iowa, has had a season filled with thrill and record-breaking performances.
Clark made headlines by breaking the NCAA all-time scoring record, a feat untouched for over 50 years.
She shattered records in various categories, including becoming the Division I career and single-season leader in points and three-pointers. Notably, Clark is the first Division-I player to achieve 3,800+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 950+ rebounds in a career, showcasing her exceptional versatility and impact on the court.
Throughout the season, Clark consistently impressed audiences with her remarkable skills, posting high-scoring games and leading her team with exceptional playmaking abilities.
Her influence extended beyond statistics, as she drew record viewership during the championship game, attracting nearly 19 million viewers and turbocharging the surge of interest in women’s sports.
Despite falling short of a national championship, Clark’s legacy remains profound, as she not only dominated on the court but also played a pivotal role in growing the game and inspiring a new generation of athletes.
1. Won second consecutive Wooden Award
2. Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament points
3. Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game
4. Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a row
5. Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a row
6. Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I history
7. Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games
8. Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament history
9. Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament history
10. Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament history
11. Achieved most points in single season in Division I women’s history
12. Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament
13. Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament
14. Became the first Division I women’s player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons
15. Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player
16. Named first-team All-Big Ten
17. Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year
18. Became all-time NCAA Division I men’s and women’s scoring leader
19. Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers
20. Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointers
21. Became all-time leader in points among major women’s college basketball players
22. Broke Iowa’s single-game scoring record
23. Became Division I women’s career scoring leader
24. Broke Big Ten all-time scoring record
25. Became Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists
26. • Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSU
27. Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons
28. Became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer
29. Unanimous AP preseason All-America selection
30. Named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year
