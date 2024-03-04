Celebrate Women’s History Month with Praise Indy’s Inspire HER Honorees!

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Praise Indy’s Inspire HER!
Join Praise Indy during Women’s History Month, as we pay tribute to the remarkable women who enrich the fabric of the Indianapolis society.
The Inspire HER is a testament to the unwavering strength, grace, and dedication exemplified by these exceptional individuals.
Let us raise our glasses in heartfelt recognition of our honorees, whose contributions transcend boundaries and inspire us all.
As we honor the Indianapolis Women who have left an indelible mark on our community, we invite you to join us in commemorating their achievements during Women’s History Month.
Together, let us celebrate their enduring legacy and profound impact on shaping a more inclusive and empowered future.
1. Tamise Cross – CEO of P30Source:n/a
Tamise, a native of Chicago, has dedicated her life to community service despite facing challenges.
With firsthand experience of limited resources and adversity, she chose to inspire hope through faith, overcoming obstacles to effect change.
Over the past twenty-five years, she has contributed to non-profit organizations, developed youth programming, and served as a Ministry Leader, teaching and leading worship.
Now, as Co-Founder and Executive Director of P30 in Indianapolis, she spearheads initiatives to empower the underserved, offering resources and opportunities to disrupt inequality and foster prosperity.
Throughout her journey, Tamise has built deep, meaningful relationships and advocated for diverse, inclusive communities, sharing her story and passion along the way.
2. Kendra Nowell – CEO, CAFE (Community Alliance of the Far Eastside)Source:n/a
Kendra Nowell is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering communities. As CEO of CAFE (Community Alliance of the Far Eastside), she spearheads initiatives to uplift and support the Far Eastside community, promoting equity, education, and economic development.
CAFE Programs have been developed to strengthen and expand the impact of the Center for Working Families in partnership with neighborhood education institutions and housing complexes.