CLOSE
The Steward Speakers series had its annual gala and awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Th event brought together many Indianapolis leaders.
The event featured 5 “changemakers”:
- Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders
- News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun
- former WNBA player Tamika Catchings
- Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian
- President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Rick Fuson
Listen to the inspiring speeches from those individuals below:
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Other Awarded In Indianapolis At Steward Speakers Series was originally published on wtlcfm.com