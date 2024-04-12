Listen Live
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Other Awarded In Indianapolis At Steward Speakers Series

Published on April 12, 2024

Deion Sanders SPeaker Series in Indianapolis Indiana

The Steward Speakers series had its annual gala and awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Th event brought together many Indianapolis leaders.

The event featured 5 “changemakers”:

  • Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders
  • News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun
  • former WNBA player Tamika Catchings
  • Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian
  • President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Rick Fuson

Listen to the inspiring speeches from those individuals below:

1. Jimmie McMillian – Penske Entertainment

2. Tamika Catching – WNBA Player

3. Rick Fuson – President and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment

4. Deion Sanders – Head Coach of Colorado Football Team

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and Other Awarded In Indianapolis At Steward Speakers Series

