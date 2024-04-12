Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Other Awarded In Indianapolis At Steward Speakers Series

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Steward Speakers series had its annual gala and awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Th event brought together many Indianapolis leaders.

The event featured 5 “changemakers”:

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun

former WNBA player Tamika Catchings

Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian

President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Rick Fuson

Listen to the inspiring speeches from those individuals below:

