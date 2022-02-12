HomeGet Up Erica

Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI

Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI

Source: Provided By Misty Anderson / imericacampbell.com

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Super Bowl LVI and you will see a familiar face performing an iconic medley. Mary Mary will be representing their hometown of Inglewood, California as they will perform “Lift Every Voice & Sing” at the big game. Joined by Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, this will be a performance you do not want to miss.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Erica and Tina Campbell as they prepare for this major performance on the big stage.

1. Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI

Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI Source:imericacampbell.com

Feb. 11th: Behind The Scenes Photos of Mary Mary preparing to perform at Super Bowl LVI

