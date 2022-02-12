Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
This Sunday, all eyes will be on Super Bowl LVI and you will see a familiar face performing an iconic medley. Mary Mary will be representing their hometown of Inglewood, California as they will perform “Lift Every Voice & Sing” at the big game. Joined by Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, this will be a performance you do not want to miss.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Erica and Tina Campbell as they prepare for this major performance on the big stage.
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI
