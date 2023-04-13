Here Are The Black Entertainers On TIME 100’s Most Influential People Of 2023 List

TIME Magazine, the always-timely and trusted editorial news empire for the past century, has for decades honored those considered to be the shot callers of the world with its prestigious TIME 100 World’s Most Influential People list.

No, we’re not talking about social media stars; this list presents a yearly look at the real-life movers and shakers of the industry that help set the social norms in society. This year, you can expect to see a lot of Black excellence appear on the hefty list of America’s all-stars for 2023.

With stars like chart-topping rap queen Doja Cat and A-list Hollywood heartthrob, Michael B. Jordan featured on two separate covers (seen above), it’s easy to see how powerful Black culture was over the past year. TIME 100 broke down their honorees into a handful of category based areas of expertise and seniority, including “Artists,” “Icons,” “Pioneers,” “Leaders,” “Titans” and “Innovators.”

Here’s what TIME 100 had to say about the way the list is broken down and the selections overall:

“At this year’s first gathering of TIME100s, in Davos, Switzerland, the overarching theme was the confluence of interconnected challenges, from climate and public health to democracy and equality.

That is also the central theme running through 2023 TIME100 list—starting with the most existential of challenges: climate change. This year’s list features a record 16 people defending the environment, including the new leaders of Australia, Colombia, and Brazil, all recently elected on a wave of pro-climate sentiment.”

While we think the entire list is filled with amazing cultural leaders, which you can read in full by clicking here, we had to give a special shoutout to all the famous faces representing for our culture as top influencers across the globe.

Keep scrolling to see all the Black stars that made it on the TIME 100 World’s Most Influential People list for 2023, and let us know if you think they missed a few:

Here Are The Black Entertainers On TIME 100’s Most Influential People Of 2023 List was originally published on blackamericaweb.com