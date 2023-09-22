Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend is Circle City Classic Weekend…yea you heard that right, the 39th Annual Circle City Classic between Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils and the North Carolina Central University Eagles! The annual IBE fundraising program brings in tons of locals and visitors from all over for the big HBCU football game at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The weekend is full of HBCU excitement and black excellence! Check out the list of events below as well as some of the fun we’ve been having at the events so far!

Friday, September 22, 2023:

Circle City Classic Coach Luncheon ~ Lucas Oil Plaza North Plaza 11:30 am -1 pm

Circle City Classic Talent Day Career Fair ~ Lucas Oil Stadium East Club Lounge 1 pm – 5 pm

Circle City Classic Pep Rally ~ Lucas Oil Stadium South Street 4 pm – 6 pm

Fantasia & Joe ~ Indiana Farmers Coliseum 8 pm – 12 pm

Saturday, September 23, 2023:

Circle City Classic Parade ~ North Street 7 Pennsylvania Street 10 am – 12 pm

Circle City Classic Education Day & College Fair ~ Lucas Oil stadium East Club Lounge 11 am – 2:30 pm

Circle City Classic Tailgate & Fan Festival ~ In Front of Lucas Oil Stadium 12 pm – 10 pm

Circle City Classic Football Game ~ Lucas Oil Stadium 3 pm – 6 pm

Circle City Classic Greek Stroll Competition ~ Lucas Oil Stadium 6 pm

