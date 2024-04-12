IRT Announces 2024-2025 Season Lineup!

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a fan of live performances, you will be pleased to know that the Indiana Repertory Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2024-2025 season!

Whether you enjoy dramas, comedies, or classics, the IRT believes it will have a show for you. And, the theatre’s Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director, Benjamin Hanna, says fans will be able to enjoy one of the first musicals at the IRT in over a decade.

Hanna also notes that some fan-favorite actors will be returning to the stage, including Rob Johansen, who will once again portray Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol.”

The season will kick off on September 18th with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and will end on May 11th, 2025, with “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Continue reading for a full list of titles that will be performed in the coming season.

Season Ticket Memberships for 2024-2025 will go on sale here soon. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale this summer.

Anxious to see a play before September? “Little Shop of Horrors” will be running April 17th through May 19th, as part of the 2023-2024 season.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be the IRT’s first musical since 2013. Get tickets here.

Shows in the 2024-2025 IRT Season:

