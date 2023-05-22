Let Freedom Sing! 20 Groundbreaking Black Political Anthems

For as long as the Revolution has been going on here in America, Black people have always found a way to harmonize the joy as well as sing through the pain.

Two artists that’ve helped mend us with music from both sides of the spectrum are worldwide hitmakers Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. The past collaborators have come forth yet again to put the problems of the world in song, with K. Dot appearing on the official remix to Bey’s fan-favorite RENAISSANCE album cut, “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

RELATED: Juneteenth Jams! 15 Black Power Anthems To Bump At The Cookout

Sampling and directly inspired by ’90s rapper Kilo Ali’s 1990 track “America Has A Problem (Cocaine),” Beyoncé incorporated the most clever of double entendres on her rendition that compares the drug’s real-life addiction to her real-life appeal shared by the Beyhive. Lamar is quick to pledge his allegiance as well, calling himself an “honorary” member of her global fanbase in his opening verse, but the message is way deeper than a love for the number one diva in this game for a minute. Cocaine addiction, and drug abuse overall, has played a huge part in contributing to the increasing number of overdose-related deaths in America. Putting that into a bit more perspective, the National institute On Drug Abuse reported that drug-involved overdose deaths were a little under 20,000 for the year of 1999; in 2021, that number skyrocketed to over 106,000 with a substantially steady increase within that 20-year period. Suffice to say America still has a problem, and so we sing.

Of course, as we mentioned prior, that’s something we know how to do quite well as a culture. Over the decades, Black Americans have used the gift of song to center our people and make us all feel a bit more connected in those shared everyday struggles. Racism, the mistreatment of women, ageism — if it’s an issue, we’ve pretty much put a tune behind it!

As we all take time to enjoy Beyoncé and Kendrick’s third outing as a musical duo, we couldn’t help but reminisce on some of the greatest, most groundbreaking Black political anthems that we’ve heard throughout history.

Take a look below at 20 prominent political anthems sung by Black musicians, and let us know which bangers give you that feeling of Black Power:

Let Freedom Sing! 20 Groundbreaking Black Political Anthems was originally published on blackamericaweb.com