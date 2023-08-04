Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis native and R&B/Soul singer Maeta made her way back to her hometown in order to put on a grand show for the Naptown locals this Thursday on The Roof at Regions Tower. Many came out to hear the singer perform some of her hits like “Questions”, “B*tch Dont Be Mad”, & “Through The Night”. Alaina Renaelus also popped out to perform as well.

This was a night to remember with non-stop vibes from the Roc Nation Artist Maeta! Check out the conversation she had with B. Swift where she discussed her journey!

