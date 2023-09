PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Mississippi native MDG has been exploding in the music scene with his latest TikTok appearances and his amazing music and use of sampling. Check out his sit down with B. Swift in the HOT studio as they discuss his music journey, touring with Lil Baby, and what he has in store for us!

Mississippi Rapper MDG Visits Indy! Interview with B.Swift! was originally published on hot1009.com