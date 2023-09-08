Listen Live
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift

Published on September 8, 2023

If you don’t know Ms. Pat then you’re in for a show! Ms. Pat is a comedian coming from the state of Georgia, who also resided in Indianapolis for 15 years. She stopped by the station to discuss her career, living and performing in Indianapolis, & her past with our very own, B. Swift. She will be performing on September 9th this weekend in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall. You can check out her show, “The Ms. Pat Show” streaming now on Hulu & BET +. Check out the interview below, as well as some of her standup!


54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

