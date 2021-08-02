Pastor Mike Jr. Wins Big At 2021 Stellar Awards! [WINNERS LIST + PERFORMANCES]

The 36th annual Stellar Awards aired on BET Sunday (August 1) and not only brought out gospel superstars but for Pastor Mike Jr, a crowning achievement after a massive 2020!
The Alabama rapper managed to win Artist of the Year at the massive gospel celebration. The win was one of three on the night for Pastor Mike as he also took home Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year for Big: Freedom Sessions and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for “I Got It.”
“I’ve always felt like the Black Sheep,” Pastor Mike said while accepting the award for Artist of the Year. “Dropping out of college and seeing the disappointment in my father’s face and not always measuring up. So many people go through life wrestling with insecurities cause what do you do when people try to place you in a box? I just pray tonight is living witness when they can’t categorize you, they criticize you. I wanna speak by faith that God is taking the limits off every person watching this right now. Don’t let nobody tell you God ain’t good, I’m living proof!”
The show opened with a performance of “You’re All I Need” with Jason Clayborn and Hezekiah Walker and continued from there with victories for Maverick City Music for Best New Artist as well as Album of the Year and show-stopping performances from Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tye Tribbet, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr, Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, the legendary Clark Sisters and more!
See the full list of winners below and check out the performances as well!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr
SONG OF THE YEAR
Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Something Has to Break” (Live)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Clark Sisters
ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD
Tramaine Hawkins
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Clark Sisters
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Maverick City Music
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Music, Vol. 3 Part 1
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
JJ Hairston
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS OF THE YEAR
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
TRADITONAL DUO/CHORUS OF THE YEAR
The Clark Sisters
CONTEMPOARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds
TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Donnie McClurkin
CONTEMPOARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr
CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr, Changing Your Story
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr., “I Got It”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Something Has to Break” (Live)
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Ricky Dillard
CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
JJ Hairston
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Myron Butler, My Tribute
SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Various Artists, The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Pastor Mike Jr., Big: Freedom Sessiosn
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
Young Men 4 Christ
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live At The Ryman
PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at The Ryman
