RECAP: Santas Workshop & Black Santa Toy Drive At The Walker Theatre

This morning Hot 100.9, Praise Indy, and WTLCFM hosted our annual Santa Workshop and Black Santa Toy Drive.

Families and children from all over the city of Indianapolis came to the Madam Walker Theatre for breakfast and gingerbread houses to build thanks to Lowes!

At the Black Santa Toy Drive event there was a reindeer, you were able to get a picture with Santa, and every kid under the age of 13 received a toy.

Take a look at pictures from the event below!

RECAP: Santas Workshop & Black Santa Toy Drive At The Walker Theatre was originally published on hot1009.com