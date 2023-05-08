The 2023 Kentucky Derby is over and we heard there was an actual race, but who goes to see the horses? Not us….we go for fashion and style!
The derby was started in 1875 after the founder (Meriwether Lewis Clark) came from Europe and attended a derby there. General Admission ticket holders work more eccentric hats while seat guests wore more elegant hats. Hats served several purposes shielding guests from the sun but were also told to be good luck.
Whether you wear them for fashion or luck check out 10 hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby that you could wear to Sunday Service!
The Top 10 Hats Worn at The Kentucky Derby You Could Wear to Sunday Service was originally published on joycolumbus.com
Give a little bit of sunshine with this feathered yellow fascinator
Turn heads in this large black feathered hat with a white flower, just don’t sit in the front pew, you may block the first lady’s view.
A hat in bloom with pink lilies
A very unique disk hat with black and white sequins
A traditional white hat with black piping and a flower for flare
This beautiful natural colored hat is adorned with a flower and green feathers
Beautiful blue flowers cascade from this fascinator
Feathers and flowers adorn these eccentric pink, yellow, and red hats
Beautiful delicate red flowers cascade from this fascinator
Peonies in bloom from this show-stopping fascinator