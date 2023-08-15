Listen Live
Indy

Watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Rap Video Going Viral

Published on August 15, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Source: Bryan Bennett / Getty


Colts quarter back Anthony Richardson has dropped a viral video and he’s spitting BARS! He has Colts fans losing their minds, shocking them with his unknown talent. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony into the league fourth overall this year. He recently played for the University of Florida, displaying his athleticism all over the field.

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Source: Bryan M. Bennett / Getty


Recently fans have found a new amazing quality in their quarterback: spittin’ bars. A video came out of Anthony rapping and he has the internet going crazy.

Check out the video below as well as fans CRAZY reactions!

Watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s Rap Video Going Viral  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close