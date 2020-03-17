TEMPLE OF PRAISE ASSEMBLY Tuesday: 6:00pm - 6:30pm View Full Schedule TEMPLE OF PRAISE ASSEMBLY

Bishop Donald L. & Lady Barbara Golder

3969 Meadows Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205

(317) 591-1060

www.wotfd.com

The son of the late Elder Cecil E. and Mrs. Uniastine Golder, husband of Barbara (Scott) Golder, together they have three sons and one daughter.

As a child Donald held a special place in the hearts of his family, and captured the love of many that he came in contact with. He was saved and began his music ministry at a very young age. It was also then he began singing and directing choirs.

Bishop Donald Golder is a graduate of Shortridge High School and attended Martin University, Ball State University and University of Phoenix. He is currently enrolled in Newburgh Theological Seminary. Prior to being called to full-time ministry his regular occupation for 20 years was in the healthcare industry, with 15 years as a Health Facility Administrator. He received an “Honorary Doctorate Degree of Music” from the International Apostolic University of Grace and Truth. He serves on the board of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. He serves as a Chaplain for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He is a songwriter, and a gospel-recording artist. His experience in the recording industry allowed him the opportunity to know and perform with many national recording artists. He founded the group, “The Pentecostal Ambassadors” with them he recorded four albums and traveled throughout the nation. He was also minister of Music for the “Indiana State Mass choir” by them two recordings was produced. They’re recordings was listed on the prestigious Billboard charts. Bishop Golder has ministered at the prestigious “Potter’s House” in Dallas, TX. Pastored by Bishop T.D. Jakes.

With positive role models in his life, Donald has been chosen to live a life of sanctity. His father the late Elder Cecil E. Golder Sr. served as the pastor of the Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Little Rock, AR. and his uncle the late Bishop Morris E. Golder, founder of Grace Apostolic Church, Indianapolis, IN. was his pastor.

Bishop Golder ran from the call to preach for many years. He finally yielded to the voice of the Lord and preached his first sermon in September 1993. In 1998 God called him to evangelize fulltime throughout the nation, prior to accepting the call to pastor.

Bishop Golder is the founder and pastor of Temple of Praise Assembly of the Apostolic Faith, Indianapolis, IN. They’re first service was on November 18, 2001. After one year in ministry the church purchased a 30,732 square foot building; one year later, they burned the mortgage. Since its inception, Temple of Praise has become a shining light in the Indianapolis community, offering many programs that not only help the body of Christ, but they reach out to the community as well.

Bishop Donald L. Golder currently holds license and credentials through the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World. He also served as the General Secretary and Director of Protocol and Ecclesiastical Order for the organization. In November 2003 he was elevated by his diocesan, the late Bishop James E. Tyson to serve as “District Elder” in the Indiana State Council. In 2006 he was elevated to serve as “Suffragan Bishop” to Haiti, under Bishop Joseph Montinor. In 2017 he was elevated to the esteemed office of Bishop, and was assigned to serve as the diocesan bishop of the 25th Episcopal District, Nevada District Council.

Bishop Golder believes there is one way to God, it’s through – JESU