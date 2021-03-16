Community Connection Tuesday March 16th 2021

IndyGo Is Looking For Your Input! Join Them TODAY At 6:00 PM Online To Take Part And Let Your Voice Be Heard!

“Open Door Riders! Join us for a public meeting as we discuss the future of our paratransit services. Currently, IndyGo operates paratransit service to the entire county beyond what is mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). IndyGo is committed to providing service to the entire county and seeks to understand what service outside of the ADA mandated area would look like, based on community feedback.”

To learn more, visit indygo.net/beyondADA

*There will be in person community forums as well*

Phone Guest: Lesley Gordon – Dir Of Public Affairs and Partnerships, INDYGO

Indiana Repertory Theatre Presents A Virtual Play, “NO. 6” by T.J. Young & directed by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin Subject: family, racial tensions, & healing Streaming March 11 – April 4, 2021

OneAmerica Mainstage Virtual Tickets $30

Get Tickets and Learn More Here: https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and…/2020-2021-Season/no-6

About: “As city-wide riots approach their neighborhood, a Black family shelters in their apartment above the small dry-cleaning business they own. When they find themselves protecting an intoxicated White man from the street, tensions inside the apartment amplify and secrets are revealed. Inspired by the killing of a young Black man by Cincinnati police in 2001, the play bears witness to the ongoing violence against Black citizens while reaching for the possibility of hope.”

Part of IRT’s INclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling” Learn more about our virtual season here: https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-season

Phone Guests: Millicent Wright – (Ella), No 6, Streaming Stage Play @ IRT, Presented by PNC Bank

Jamaal Mc Cray – (Felix) No 6, Streaming Stage Play @ IRT, Presented by PNC Bank

Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gamble Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

“Join the thousands supporting Red For Ed and fighting for our state’s public schools, students and educators.”

Learn More Here: https://www.ista-in.org/

