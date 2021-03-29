Monday morning roundup: 5 things to know as you begin the week

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

March is almost over, but the two topics that have dominated the news all month in Indiana — the COVID-19 vaccine and college basketball — will take us into April.

Here are five things you should know on Monday morning.

1. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands

Hoosiers age 30 and over can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and millions more will become eligible on Wednesday when eligibility drops to ages 16 and over.

People can schedule can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Zotec Partners, the Carmel company behind Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website, expects 2 million people to sign up on Wednesday.

Zotec founder and CEO Scott Law told WRTV’s Nikki DeMentri that people should be patient and recommended waiting until later in the day to avoid long wait times due to the surge in registrations.

