Juvenile seriously hurt in possible hit-and-run after driver slams into bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was hurt when the driver of a pick-up truck crossed the median and crashed into a bus stop shelter on the north side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near W. 38th St. and Salem St.

IMPD said three people ran from the truck and they’re now talking to a person of interest.

