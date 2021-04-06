Community Connection
Take the Fight To COVID! A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A. Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm

Take the Fight To COVID!
A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.
Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm
 
Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.
 
The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.
Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.
 
 
Moderator: Tina Cosby
 
Panelists:
Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department
 
Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement
 
Randall Taylor, PharmD – Director of Pharmacy, McLaren Health Plan
 
David Crabb M.D. – Chief Medical Officer Eskenazi Health

