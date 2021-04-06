CLOSE
Take the Fight To COVID!
A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.
Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm
Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.
The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.
Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.
More info: https://www.mdwise.org/mcfightcovid
Moderator: Tina Cosby
Panelists:
Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department
Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement
Randall Taylor, PharmD – Director of Pharmacy, McLaren Health Plan
David Crabb M.D. – Chief Medical Officer Eskenazi Health
