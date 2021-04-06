PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Take the Fight To COVID!

A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.

Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm

Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.

The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.

Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.

Moderator: Tina Cosby

Panelists:

Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department

Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement

Randall Taylor, PharmD – Director of Pharmacy, McLaren Health Plan

David Crabb M.D. – Chief Medical Officer Eskenazi Health

Also On AM 1310: The Light: