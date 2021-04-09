Pastor William McDowell Dishes On Virtual Deeper Worship Intensive 2021 Featuring Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & More

04.09.21
William McDowell‘s annual Deeper Worship Intensive event is going virtual this year and it kicks off on April 12. Erica Campbell says it’s life-changing.

In the interview up top, Pastor McDowell discusses what to look forward to at this year’s event, including guest appearances by Kirk Franklin and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Click here for more info!

