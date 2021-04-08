Community Connection
Push For Purpose Baby Shower – Presented by the The Hope Project Indianapolis Inc Sunday April 18th 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Push For Purpose Baby Shower – Presented by the The Hope Project Indianapolis Inc Sunday April 18th 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
 
Hoping to Bless 100+ Women
 
JTV Hill Center
1806 Columbia Avenue
 
Offering:
Free Baby Supplies
Free Baby Clothing up to 12 months
Formula and Baby Food
Shower in a Box from the IMPD
Free Councelling Through The Hope Project
Free Parenting Classes
 
Sign up here:
 
Giving individuals who have no hope, hope for tomorrow.
 
Phone Guest:
Karmara D. Holman – CEO and Founder of the Hope Project

