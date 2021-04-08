PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Push For Purpose Baby Shower – Presented by the The Hope Project Indianapolis Inc Sunday April 18th 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Hoping to Bless 100+ Women

JTV Hill Center

1806 Columbia Avenue

Offering: Free Baby Supplies Free Baby Clothing up to 12 months Formula and Baby Food Shower in a Box from the IMPD Free Councelling Through The Hope Project Free Parenting Classes

Sign up here:

Giving individuals who have no hope, hope for tomorrow.

Phone Guest:

Karmara D. Holman – CEO and Founder of the Hope Project

