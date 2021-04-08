Indy
Two cousins give back to Indianapolis community by “Making Men Better”

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Allen and Jesse Dickerson are two cousins who were thinking of ways to give back to their community.

“We as men, we want to feel good and look good as well. I think that putting on a suit allows people to respect you a little more, you feel more confident, you feel more empowered,” Allen said.

One thing they know for certain is how to dress. Another is knowing that looking good can lead to new opportunities like landing a new job.

That’s why Allen said they launched the Making Men Better Program and Suit Closet which provides a new suits to any man who needs one between the ages of 16 and 45. They believe having a suit can be life changing.

“With making men better we understand in our community there’s a lot of disparities. There’s a lot of social economic factors that we deal with on a daily basis,” Allen said.

