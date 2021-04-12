5 people injured in crash involving stolen truck in Downtown Indianapolis

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen truck Sunday night in Downtown Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Street near the intersection with South Meridian Street.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report around 9 p.m. from a caller who said someone was in his truck at the Rally’s at Washington Street and Holt Road. The person took off in the truck with a female passenger when an IMPD officer approached.

Police ended a pursuit when the man got on Interstate 70 and drove east in the westbound lanes. He continued driving eastbound and sideswiped at least a couple vehicles before exiting on West Street.

The driver ran a red light on South Street, which caused him to crash into multiple vehicles, according to IMPD.

