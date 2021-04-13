Indy
HomeIndy

ISDH pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at clinics around state

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Grubb's Pharmacy

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday it will notify all vaccination clinics in the state to pause use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for an additional review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s safety after after receiving reports that six people developed “rare and severe” blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

The health department will send the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday-Sunday.

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases,” the FDA said in a statement Tuesday

Read more from WRTV here

 

ISDH pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at clinics around state  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close