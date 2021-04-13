Kierra Sheard-Kelly Releases New Book

Gospel News
Kierra Sheard-Kelly is known for her continued legacy of following in her mother, Karen Clark-Sheard’s, footsteps with her powerhouse singing and being a great inspiration to others in the ministry realm with her music. But this time around, after releasing an album and getting married, today has been the day that her new book “Big, Bold, and Beautiful: Owning the Woman of God Made You to Be.”

This is the Grammy-Award nominated’s first book about believing in yourself and being who God created you to be. Kierra’s new book is available everywhere books are sold.

