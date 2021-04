PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Greater Indianapolis NAACP Unit #3053 Joins Us Today To Discuss The Recent FedEx Mass Shooting, The Derek Chauvin Trial, and more!

Join the Conversation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Phone Guest: Tyjuan Garrett – Greater Indianapolis Chapter , NAACP, 1st Vice President, Attorney (Tax)

