IMPD Chief Randal Taylor Joins Us Live To Update Us On The FedEx Mass Shooting Which Took Place Last Week.

– IMPD News

The Chief will touch on gun violence, the Red Flag Law and more.

Join the converstation at 317-239-1310 or tweet us @Communityindy

Phone Guest:

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor

