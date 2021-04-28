CLOSE
Indy Parks and Recreation Is Hiring For Summer Jobs!
*Must be 16+ to apply*
About:
“Indy Parks and Recreation has kicked off its summer hiring for more than 200 positions. Starting pay ranges from $10-$15 per hour with lifeguards starting at $12 per hour Positions include lifeguards, day camp counselors, food program coordinators, pool managers, cashiers, head lifeguards, stage technicians, aquatic instructors and auditors, and more.”
Apply Here:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianapolis/transferjobs?department%5B0%5D=DPR%20-%20Recreation&department%5B1%5D=DPR-Admin&department%5B2%5D=DPR-Day%20Camps&department%5B3%5D=DPR-Environmental%20Education&department%5B4%5D=DPR-Family%20Centers&department%5B5%5D=DPR-Sports&department%5B6%5D=DPR-Aquatics&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending
Phone Guests:
Linda Broadfoot – Indy Parks Director
Kim Campbell – Indy Parks Deputy Director
