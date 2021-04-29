Community Connection Thursday April 29th 2021
Indianapolis Animal Care Services Is Hiring!
Positions Available:
2 Possitions Available for: Kennel Attendant
2 Positions Available for: Animal Control Officers
2 Positions Available for: Vet Assistants
City Positions with Great Benefits.
To Apply, Call (317) 327-1397 or visit:
Phone Guest:
Katie Trennepohl – Deputy Director,
Indianapolis Animal Care Services
Author, Therapist, Anti-Asian Hate Activist, and Survivor May Saengpraseuth Alirad Is Giving Away Her E-Book For Free TODAY ONLY:
Get the e-book free TODAY here:
The book is entitled “Was I Assaulted? My Guide to Healing as a Survivor”.
After 24 hours the book ranked #1 on the Amazon’s best selling author’s list under sexual abuse.
Phone Guest:
May Saengpraseuth Alirad – Therapist, Author, Anti-Asian Hate Activist and Survivor
