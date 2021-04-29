Community Connection Thursday April 29th 2021

Indianapolis Animal Care Services Is Hiring!

Positions Available: 2 Possitions Available for: Kennel Attendant

2 Positions Available for: Animal Control Officers

2 Positions Available for: Vet Assistants

City Positions with Great Benefits.

To Apply, Call (317) 327-1397 or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianapolis?department%5B0%5D=Animal%20Care%20Services&&keywords=%20Indianapolis%20Animal%20Care%20Services&fbclid=IwAR3EHEUvrvEiXkM1vXd6qNEyHAqqyHmgJuqO5qKJp4IIteI6zq9eC7UUqNw

Phone Guest: Indianapolis Animal Care Services Katie Trennepohl – Deputy Director,

Author, Therapist, Anti-Asian Hate Activist, and Survivor May Saengpraseuth Alirad Is Giving Away Her E-Book For Free TODAY ONLY:

Get the e-book free TODAY here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093G3X8Y8/ref=redir_mobile_desktop?_encoding=UTF8&storeType=ebooks&fbclid=IwAR0vG1QuBH9JLKOLsu5GtXnpasBUxt8NKT9USE5mb8yi_s4PDvKczCC3Fzo

The book is entitled “Was I Assaulted? My Guide to Healing as a Survivor”.

After 24 hours the book ranked #1 on the Amazon’s best selling author’s list under sexual abuse.

Phone Guest: May Saengpraseuth Alirad – Therapist, Author, Anti-Asian Hate Activist and Survivor

