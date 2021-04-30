Community Connection
Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners Approves Shifts to Transportation

Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners Approves Shifts to Transportation
 
This will… “move some high school students to IndyGo as their primary mode of transportation to and from school. The vote is part of a larger effort to shift student transportation for the 2021–22 school year.”
 
More: “In addition to the shifts to IndyGo that will move approximately 600 selected students off of IPS yellow buses, the district will also implement walk zones at all schools — moving an additional 2,000 students off of district transportation.”
 
Full Release Here:
 
Phone Guests:
Carrie Cline Black – IPS Communications Manager
Zach Mullholland – IPS Executive Director of Operations
Ashley Scott – IPS Director of Family and Community Engagement

