Wash days in a Black family’s household are known to be an intimate, bonding experience between a mother and daughter. Whether it’s standing by the stove to get your hair straightened on Easter Sunday, or sitting between your mama’s legs so that she can grease your scalp, most women can recall nostalgic memories of their hair journey. That bonding experience is what led singer-songwriter Ari Lennox to partner with SheaMoisture for a Mother’s Day campaign celebrating the unique and vital role that moms and mother-figures play in guiding Black girls in their own unique hair journey.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of this campaign with SheaMoisture,” Lennox says. “My mom’s guidance has been so integral throughout my personal hair journey, and she is a source of inspiration within my life,” Ari said. 

“For many women, our mothers and mother figures teach us and guide us in a way that fosters confidence and encourages authenticity. They are the first examples of beauty and strength that we see, so we are proud to join SheaMoisture to showcase the beautiful bond that we share,” she continued.

For generations, healthy hair practices have been passed down from mothers and mother figures to their daughters, empowering Black women to love their hair. This campaign captures the essence of that journey, just in time for Mother’s Day.

SheaMoisture

Source: SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

The campaign is part of the brand’s newly launched Wig and Weave Hair Care Collection that will take hair maintenance to a whole new level. I love that the brand is branching out to include products that serve protective styles like weave and wigs. Both Ari and her mother represented the new campaign well. What do you think?

Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with New Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

