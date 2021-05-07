Indy Parks in need of lifeguards

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, swimming pools will soon open again and many parks departments are struggling to get lifeguards. It’s no different in Indianapolis.

Indy Parks is lacking in lifeguard applicants and they need many more before the summer pool season kicks off.

“Those positions are crucial obviously to make sure that our patrons, our residents, our children are having a safe experience in our pools,” Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks said.

