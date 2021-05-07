Indy
HomeIndy

Indy Fresh Market grocery store to fill need in northeast-side food desert

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
African father pushing daughter in grocery cart

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A new grocery store on the northeast side of Indianapolis is expected to fill many needs in what has become a food desert in recent years.

Officials said Thursday that construction of the 14,000 square foot full-service Indy Fresh Market will begin in August near the new Cook Medical-Goodwill medical device manufacturing facility at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

The store is expected to open in August 2022.

“Today’s Indy Fresh Market announcement is another reminder that we can continue to bring back opportunities to Northeast Indianapolis if we collectively work together, no matter our differences,” said Ashley Gurvitz, COO and executive director, Alliance for Northeast Unification and United Northeast Community Development Corporation.

The store will employ 15-20 workers who will make $10-13 per hour, Gurvitz said. Employees will have access to Goodwill services, including housing support, legal aid, mental and physical health care, case management services, substance abuse assistance and soft skills training.

Read more from WRTV here

Indy Fresh Market grocery store to fill need in northeast-side food desert  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close