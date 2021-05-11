Listen: Jermaine Dolly Helps Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate 5 Years Of “Get Up Mornings!”

05.11.21
Today is our 5-year radio anniversary and we talked with Jermaine Dolly who, five years ago, was our very first guest on-air.

While reminiscing, we also talked about Jermaine Dolly’s new marriage and new song, “I’ll Go.” Press play up top to hear how the singer learned how to use both his falsetto and chest voice in church!

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Arrivals

Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]

Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for Jermaine Dolly who married his long-time girlfriend, Nae Lacole, this month in a destination wedding set in Cancun, Mexico. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Earlier this year they shared engagement photos in anticipation of their nuptials that were just as stunning as the wedding photos you'll see below. Take a look...

