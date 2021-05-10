Community Connection Monday May 10th 2021

Community Connection
| 05.10.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Monday May 10th 2021

Scams, Scammers, And What To Do!

Timothy Maniscalo, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana joined us live to speak on scams.
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
Contact Central Indiana BBB:
2601 Fortune Cir Dr E 103A Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 488-2222 Toll free: 855-833-1173
Phone Guest:
Timothy Maniscalo – President & CEO
BBB (Better Business Bureau ) Of Central Indiana

Sampson Levingston CEO of Through2Eyes An Indianapolis Historical Tour Agency Joined Us Live!

Upcoming Walk & Talk Dates, Times & Tickets: https://www.through2eyes.com/walk-talk
REMINDER: KIDS ARE WELCOME AND FREE
Phone Guest:
Sampson Levingston – Through2Eyes Founder & CEO (Walking & Talking Historical Tours)

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close