Community Connection Monday May 10th 2021
Scams, Scammers, And What To Do!
Timothy Maniscalo, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana joined us live to speak on scams.
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
Contact Central Indiana BBB:
2601 Fortune Cir Dr E 103A Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 488-2222 Toll free: 855-833-1173
Sampson Levingston CEO of Through2Eyes An Indianapolis Historical Tour Agency Joined Us Live!
Upcoming Walk & Talk Dates, Times & Tickets: https://www.through2eyes.com/walk-talk
REMINDER: KIDS ARE WELCOME AND FREE
