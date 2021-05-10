Community Connection Monday May 10th 2021

Scams, Scammers, And What To Do!

Timothy Maniscalo, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana joined us live to speak on scams.

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Contact Central Indiana BBB: 2601 Fortune Cir Dr E 103A Indianapolis, IN 46241 (317) 488-2222 Toll free: 855-833-1173

Phone Guest: Timothy Maniscalo – President & CEO BBB (Better Business Bureau ) Of Central Indiana

Sampson Levingston CEO of Through2Eyes An Indianapolis Historical Tour Agency Joined Us Live!

Upcoming Walk & Talk Dates, Times & Tickets: https://www.through2eyes.com/walk-talk

REMINDER: KIDS ARE WELCOME AND FREE

Phone Guest: Sampson Levingston – Through2Eyes Founder & CEO (Walking & Talking Historical Tours)

Also On AM 1310: The Light: