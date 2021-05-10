Indy
WiFi at these three Indy Parks is about more than just internet

WiFi at these three Indy Parks is about more than just internet

Indy Parks is now offering free WiFi at three Indianapolis Parks to increase social equity in communities where internet access may not be readily available.

The free WiFi is available at Fredrick Douglas Park, Municipal Gardens and Riverside Park. More than 300,000 people visit these parks every year, according to a press release from Indy Parks.

Having WiFi at the parks will allow people to have virtual meetings, search for jobs, children to complete homework assignments and other internet activities.

Indy Parks get more than $23,000 from the Enhanced Access Review Committee to pay for one year of WiFi at the parks. Indy Parks will continue planning for continued costs in the 2022 budget.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

WiFi at these three Indy Parks is about more than just internet  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

