North Split Reconstruction And What It Means For You.

North Split Reconstruction And What It Means For You.
The Communications Coordinator at Indiana Department of Transportation Mallory Duncan Gives Us All The Info On The Upcoming North Split Reconstruction.
North Split Construction Forcast Map:
Spring:
Portions of I-65 and I-70 between North Split Interchange and Washington Street Close For Construction
I-70 EB from Lewis Street to Valley Avenue Construction Begins
I-65/I-70 Collector Distributor Road will close south of the Ohio Street Exit Ramp, NO ACCESS TO FLETCHER AVENUE
Nightly Local Street Closures for Bridge Demolition
Monon Trail Closes
Monon Loop Open for Monon Trail Detour.
Summer:
Michigan Street Exit Opens
Ohio Street Exit Closes
Full Site Here: https://northsplit.com/
Phone Guest:
Mallory Duncan – Communications Director, INDOT—(Indiana Department Of Transportation)

Photos
Close