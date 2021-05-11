PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

North Split Reconstruction And What It Means For You.

The Communications Coordinator at Indiana Department of Transportation Mallory Duncan Gives Us All The Info On The Upcoming North Split Reconstruction.

North Split Construction Forcast Map: http://northsplit.com/arcgis/

Spring: Portions of I-65 and I-70 between North Split Interchange and Washington Street Close For Construction

I-70 EB from Lewis Street to Valley Avenue Construction Begins

I-65/I-70 Collector Distributor Road will close south of the Ohio Street Exit Ramp, NO ACCESS TO FLETCHER AVENUE

Nightly Local Street Closures for Bridge Demolition

Monon Trail Closes

Monon Loop Open for Monon Trail Detour.

Summer: Michigan Street Exit Opens

Ohio Street Exit Closes

Phone Guest: Mallory Duncan – Communications Director, INDOT—(Indiana Department Of Transportation)

