Marion County’s mask mandate will remain in effect despite new CDC guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — The announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors is welcoming news for Hoosiers who have been masking up for more than a year now.

“I think that’s awesome,” Jason Schoffler said.

“You know, I think it’s exciting,” Hannah Williams said. “I do think that the world is getting to a place where there is less of a risk but I think I just kind of have that anxiety of I don’t want us to digress. I just want us to keep moving forward.”

The CDC’s latest announcement is a major milestone signaling progress in the nation’s battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

But in central Indiana, residents of Marion County will still have to follow the mask mandate, at least for now. Marion County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Virginia Caine explained the outlook for Indianapolis-Marion County is good, but more residents need to get vaccinated before the countywide mask mandate can be lifted.

Read more from WRTV here

Marion County’s mask mandate will remain in effect despite new CDC guidance  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

