Marion County will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people on June 7

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to go without masks in Marion County.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that Marion County will eliminate its mask mandate for individuals who are fully vaccinated and loosen public health restrictions on June 7. The City-County Council will vote on the changes that evening.

“That’s another two-and-a-half weeks worth of shots in arms that will increase our community’s vaccination rate further hampering potential spread of the virus,” Hogsett said at a press conference.

Read more from WRTV here

