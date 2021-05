PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Mental Health In The Black Community Virtual Discussion Tuesday (Tomorrow) May 25th 6PM – 7PM – Presented by the Indianapolis Urban League

Panelists: Shelvy Keglar Ph. D – Clinical Psychologist, Founder & President of the Midwest Psychologican Center, Inc.

Jaymee Cummingns LSW – Lead Clinician. Marion County School Based Services. Adult and Child Health

Tauhric Brown – President & CEO of CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions

