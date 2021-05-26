Indy
HomeIndy

Jiffy Lube, law enforcement team up to give drivers gift cards, not tickets

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Law enforcement in Marion County is giving drivers a second chance by surprising them with a $25 Jiffy Lube gift card instead of receiving a ticket.

It’s part of the No Ticket, Let’s Fix it campaign for those with a minor vehicle equipment violation.

Jiffy Lube has donated over $200,000 to participating police departments statewide, including Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD), Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office will hand out the gift cards to drivers who appear in traffic court for minor equipment violations like a broken head light, brake light or tail light.

“They can be a safety issue,” said executive director of Indy Public Safety, Dane Nutty. “If your turn signal is out, if your head light or tail light, that can cause significant issues. It’s very important to get that fixed. This provides an officer with another tool or resource to be able to encourage somebody to get that fixed.”

The No Ticket, Let’s Fix it campaign slowly rolled out in February and the owner of Jiffy Lube of Indiana said it’s been a success.

“When people come in with those (gift cards) our guys are asking ‘tell me you how I got this?’ We’re hearing great stories,” Jiffy Lube of Indiana owner Steve Sanner said. “ Like ‘Oh my God, he pulled me over and I thought I was going to get a ticket and all of a sudden he just came up and said ‘Hey, I’m going to solve your problem today. Here’s $25 to get it fixed at Jiffy Lube.’ It just feels great for our guys. It just seems like a feel-good for the citizens that do get pulled over and I think the police officers are enjoying it as well.”

Jiffy Lube of Indiana has donated $62,000 to the Central Indiana Police Foundation to work with smaller police departments.

The campaign will continue until all gift cards have been distributed

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

Jiffy Lube, law enforcement team up to give drivers gift cards, not tickets  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close