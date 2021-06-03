Indy
Indianapolis man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails in Portland riots faces federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man charged with attempted murder for his part in violent protests last year in Portland, Oregon now also faces federal charges, prosecutors said.

Malik Fard Muhammad, 24, was arrested Friday on federal felony charges of possession of registered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder by obstructing law enforcement and using explosives to commit a federal felony, according to court documents.

He was taken into custody on a U.S. Marshals hold after he was released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations. The Portland Freedom Fund takes donations to post bail for minority defendants.

Muhammad could face a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted of carrying and using an explosive to obstruct law enforcement.

Muhammad was charged in March with 26 state felonies that include attempted aggravated murder, first degree attempted murder, unlawfully manufacturing an explosive device, first degree criminal mischief, riot, and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

