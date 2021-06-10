Community Connection June 10th 2021

2021 Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program

June 7 – July 31 for kids, teens, and adults – the program is FREE and open to any Marion County resident to participate!

Kids & Teens Track the time you spend reading, listening to audiobooks, or having someone read to you. Older children who read aloud to younger children may count those minutes. Prizes are earned when you have read for 1 hour, 5 hours, 10 hours, 15 hours, and 20 hours. Earn a bonus prize by completing summer reading activities!

Adults Discover the Library and all it has to offer! Discover new books, new music, new movies, or new skills and hobbies – all with your IndyPL Library card! Complete fun activities to earn prizes or a ticket for a virtual drawing!

Phone Guests: Keshia McEntire – Public Relations Specialist, Communications, Indianapolis Public Library

Tariq Robinson – Indianapolis Public Library Adult Program Specialist

Dr. Michael Twyman – Indianapolis Public Library Donor who spearheaded the name engraving project

