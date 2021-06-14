Community Connection
Vice President of Pure Michigan Joins Us Live To Encourage Us To Take a Trip/Vacation to Michigian.

Vice President of Pure Michigan Joins Us Live To Encourage Us To Take a Trip/Vacation to Michigian.
 
Plan Your Trip: https://www.michigan.org/
 
Summer In Pure Michigian:
“As the sun rises above the horizon, discover a place where time isn’t measured in minutes but in moments.”
 
Why Michigan? :
“With long days of comfortable temperatures and the nation’s longest freshwater coastline, Michigan is a summer destination like no other. Our two peninsulas are home to more than 11,000 lakes, forested state parks, spectacular dark skies and vibrant urban landscapes that set a scene of both peaceful tranquility and adventure for an endless list of summer activities.
 
From woodland backpacking adventures to family-fun days on the beach, or discovering urban attractions to exploring one-of-a-kind state parks, Michigan has something to offer to every traveler. Below you can explore all the activities that create an unforgettable Pure Michigan summer and find your perfect destination.”
 
Phone Guest:
Dave Lorenz – Travel Michigan Radio Show Host, (which is presented by Pure Michigan)

