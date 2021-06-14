Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Pacers Sports & Entertainment & Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Have Teamed Up To Launch The Marvelous Potential Program!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Pacers Sports & Entertainment & Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Have Teamed Up To Launch The Marvelous Potential Program!
 
“𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡.
Do you have it?
Do you want it?
Do you want to share it?
 
“Learn more about our partnership with the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative . Applications are now being accepted for civic, business, and community leaders who want to leverage their platforms and public influence to 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 to persistent inequities and social injustice in Indianapolis neighborhoods.”
 
About:
 
Phone Guest:
Corey Wilson – Vice President of Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close