CLOSE
Pacers Sports & Entertainment & Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Have Teamed Up To Launch The Marvelous Potential Program!
“𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡.
Do you have it?
Do you want it?
Do you want to share it?
“Learn more about our partnership with the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative . Applications are now being accepted for civic, business, and community leaders who want to leverage their platforms and public influence to 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 to persistent inequities and social injustice in Indianapolis neighborhoods.”
About:
Phone Guest:
Corey Wilson – Vice President of Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Also On AM 1310: The Light: