Community Connection Monday June 14th 2021

Virtual Community Conversation On Policing In Schools Tomorrow, (Tuesday) June 15th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Presented By The The Mind Trust , UNCF and Stand for Children – Indiana

Attend This Event: https://themindtrust.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/police-in-schools?fbclid=IwAR0-2eAjOzg0RueTSiqvGQYrO_bMlutrQ9D59Ocyz3cAh9JaZfK04_i3izY

About: “Districts and schools across the country are examining the role school police and School Resource Officers play in the lives of students. In Indianapolis, local organizations and districts are conducting audits, gathering parent and student input and asking for more accountability.

Join Stand for Children Indiana, The Mind Trust and UNCF on Tuesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual community conversation on police in schools and learn more about current research and recommendations from local and national experts. A panel representing Indianapolis students, families, community leaders will share experiences working on this issue and will answer questions from the audience during the audience Q&A session.

This is the first of two Community Conversations, with part two exploring potential solutions to school safety and policing challenges.”

Phone Guests: Ashley Thomas – Regional Organizing Director, Stand for Children – Indiana

Shannon Williams – Senior Vice President of Community Engagement, The Mind Trust

Sekou Biddle – Vice President UNCF Advocacy and Student Professional Development

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter Joins Us To Speak On Aducanumab (Aduhelm™), A Newly Approved Drug From The FDA That Will Be Used To Delay The Decline Of Alzheimer’s Disease. “This is the first FDA-approved therapy to potentially delay decline from the disease, compared to current medications that only address symptoms.” This is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s since 2003! More Info On The Newly Approved Drug; https://www.alz.org/alzheimers…/treatments/aducanumab-news Phone Guest: Natalie Sutton – Executive Director at The Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Hadya Sow – Senior Program Managaer

Pacers Sports & Entertainment & Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Have Teamed Up To Launch The Marvelous Potential Program! “𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡. Do you have it? Do you want it? Do you want to share it? “Learn more about our partnership with the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative . Applications are now being accepted for civic, business, and community leaders who want to leverage their platforms and public influence to 𝙙𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 to persistent inequities and social injustice in Indianapolis neighborhoods.” About: https://kennedykingindy.org/marvelouspotential?fbclid=IwAR2rkxDEusmYRhgZx3L_wOCIhlmNVdPPmGerKqgsmYNuTJzK6B8AtZLG4hI Phone Guest: Corey Wilson – Vice President of Community Engagement, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Vice President of Pure Michigan Joins Us Live To Encourage Us To Take a Trip/Vacation to Michigan. Plan Your Trip: https://www.michigan.org/ Summer In Pure Michigian: “As the sun rises above the horizon, discover a place where time isn’t measured in minutes but in moments.” Why Michigan? : “With long days of comfortable temperatures and the nation’s longest freshwater coastline, Michigan is a summer destination like no other. Our two peninsulas are home to more than 11,000 lakes, forested state parks, spectacular dark skies and vibrant urban landscapes that set a scene of both peaceful tranquility and adventure for an endless list of summer activities. From woodland backpacking adventures to family-fun days on the beach, or discovering urban attractions to exploring one-of-a-kind state parks, Michigan has something to offer to every traveler. Below you can explore all the activities that create an unforgettable Pure Michigan summer and find your perfect destination.” Phone Guest: Dave Lorenz – Travel Michigan Radio Show Host, (which is presented by Pure Michigan)

