Community Connection Monday June 14th 2021

“Districts and schools across the country are examining the role school police and School Resource Officers play in the lives of students. In Indianapolis, local organizations and districts are conducting audits, gathering parent and student input and asking for more accountability.

Join Stand for Children Indiana, The Mind Trust and UNCF on Tuesday, June 15 at 6:00 p.m. for a virtual community conversation on police in schools and learn more about current research and recommendations from local and national experts. A panel representing Indianapolis students, families, community leaders will share experiences working on this issue and will answer questions from the audience during the audience Q&A session.